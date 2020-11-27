USWNT wears Black Lives Matter to “affirm human decency”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Today, the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) is playing their first game since March (and final game of 2020). Before taking the field against the Netherlands, players announced that they would be wearing “Black Lives Matter” to “affirm human decency.”

The USWNT twitter account published a video narrated by the players, which shows the words “Black Lives Matter” being applied to the stripes of the team’s warm-up jackets.

We wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. This is not political, it’s a statement on human rights. pic.twitter.com/QHDAx4iv7k — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 27, 2020

In addition, players posted the following statement on their social media accounts:

We love our country, and it is a true honor to represent America. It is also our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms that our country was founded on extend to everyone. Today we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team. As the United States Women’s National team players, we collectively work toward a society where the American ideals are upheld, and Black lives are no longer systemically targeted. Black Lives Matter.

Players put the jackets on ahead of the national anthem.