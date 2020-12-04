Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle back in action as WSL season resumes

By Alex AzziDec 4, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are expected to be back in action for Manchester City as the WSL season resumes
Getty Images
Following a three-week break, women’s super league (WSL) competition resumes this weekend. On Sunday, two games will air NBCSN: Chelsea v. West Ham (7:00 am ET) followed by Everton v. Manchester City (9:30 am ET).

What happened during the WSL break?

A handful of international friendlies were played during the break. All five Americans currently on WSL teams (Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, and Rose Lavelle) played in the U.S. team’s 2-0 win over the Netherlands last weekend.

Where does the 2020-21 WSL season currently stand?

Manchester United currently tops the table. United is unbeaten in WSL play this season, most recently recording a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Quick refresher: At the end of the season, the lowest rank team in the WSL will be relegated to the second-tier FA Women’s Championship, while the highest ranked FA Women’s Championship team earns a spot in the WSL.

Rank Club Games Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Differential Points
1 Manchester United 7 5 2 0 +10 17
2 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 +24 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 2 0 +16 14
4 Everton 7 4 2 1 +9 14
5 Manchester City 7 3 3 1 +10 12
6 Birmingham City 7 3 0 4 -1 9
7 Reading 7 2 3 2 -3 9
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 2 2 3 -7 8
9 West Ham United 7 1 1 5 -13 4
10 Aston Villa 5 1 0 4 -9 3
11 Tottenham Hotspur 7 0 3 4 -10 3
12 Bristol City 6 0 1 5 -26 1

How to watch this weekend:

Date Time (EST) Match Platform
Sunday, December 6 7:00am Chelsea v. West Ham NBCSN
Sunday, December 6 9:30am Everton v. Manchester City NBCSN

