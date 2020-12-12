Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five football game

By Alex AzziDec 12, 2020, 4:49 PM EST
Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt is the first woman to score in a Power Five football gameme
Getty Images
Just two weeks after first stepping on the football field, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five football game.

In the first quarter of today’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game, Fuller made an extra-point kick after a Vanderbilt touchdown to tie the game.

When Fuller made her football debut two weeks ago – in a 41-0 loss to Missouri – Fuller only kicked off the second half, but didn’t get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point.

Last month, after finishing out the soccer season as her team’s starting goalkeeper – and helping the Commodores win their first SEC title in women’s soccer since 1994 – Fuller was asked if she would be interested in kicking for the football team. At the time, multiple members of the football team were in quarantine as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Two women – both kickers – have previously scored points in an FBS game: New Mexico’s Katie Hnida (2003) and Kent State’s April Goss (2015).

