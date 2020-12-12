Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five football game

Just two weeks after first stepping on the football field, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five football game.
In the first quarter of today’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game, Fuller made an extra-point kick after a Vanderbilt touchdown to tie the game.
When Fuller made her football debut two weeks ago – in a 41-0 loss to Missouri – Fuller only kicked off the second half, but didn’t get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point.
Last month, after finishing out the soccer season as her team’s starting goalkeeper – and helping the Commodores win their first SEC title in women’s soccer since 1994 – Fuller was asked if she would be interested in kicking for the football team. At the time, multiple members of the football team were in quarantine as a result of COVID-19 protocols.
Two women – both kickers – have previously scored points in an FBS game: New Mexico’s Katie Hnida (2003) and Kent State’s April Goss (2015).Follow @AlexAzziNBC
