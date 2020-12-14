A Lim Kim birdies final three holes to win 2020 U.S. Women’s Open

Thanks to a record-tying final round, South Korea’s A Lim Kim won the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, the biggest prize in women’s golf. The 25-year-old will take home a check for $1 million dollars.
Competing in her first U.S. Women’s Open, Kim started the day five shots off the lead, but birdied the final three holes to finish 3-under-par. It marked the largest final round comeback at the U.S. Women’s Open since 1995 (Annika Sorenstam).
[RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, explained by Paige Mackenzie]
Kim – who played the tournament while wearing a mask – also became the fifth player to win the U.S. Women’s Open in her first appearance.
Winner winner! 🍾
Check out A Lim Kim's champagne shower at the @uswomensopen. pic.twitter.com/Tx6vnu75ER
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 14, 2020
Kim finished with a one-shot victory over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko. Olson played the final round after learning that her father-in-law had unexpectedly died on Saturday night.