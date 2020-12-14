A Lim Kim birdies final three holes to win 2020 U.S. Women’s Open

By Alex AzziDec 14, 2020, 3:10 PM EST
South Korean golfer A Lim Kim won the 2020 US Womens Open
Getty Images
Thanks to a record-tying final round, South Korea’s A Lim Kim won the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, the biggest prize in women’s golf. The 25-year-old will take home a check for $1 million dollars.

Competing in her first U.S. Women’s Open, Kim started the day five shots off the lead, but birdied the final three holes to finish 3-under-par. It marked the largest final round comeback at the U.S. Women’s Open since 1995 (Annika Sorenstam).

Kim – who played the tournament while wearing a mask – also became the fifth player to win the U.S. Women’s Open in her first appearance.

Kim finished with a one-shot victory over Amy Olson and Jin Young Ko. Olson played the final round after learning that her father-in-law had unexpectedly died on Saturday night.

