Megan Rapinoe questions World11 selection: “so much work still to be done”

On Thursday, when the 2020 FIFA Best Awards were announced, at least one player was perplexed about her own inclusion. American Megan Rapinoe was named to the FIFPro Women’s World11, an award that is voted upon by top international players.

The problem? Megan Rapinoe didn’t play very much soccer in 2020. Earlier in the year, Rapinoe appeared in eight games for the U.S., but she hasn’t competed for the national team since March. This summer and fall, she opted out of both NWSL tournaments.

According to FIFPro, 2,412 female players (who play at the highest level in their country) voted on this year’s awards.

On Twitter, Rapinoe responded to her selection for the 2020 FIFPro Women’s World11, writing (in part):

I am obviously very honored to have been recognized by my peers around the world who vote for the FIFPro World11. At the same time, it did come as a surprise to me that I met the criteria for selection as I haven’t played in a match since March (2021, here I come)!… The fact that I was selected once again sheds light on the fact that in order to push our game forward we need continued investment in the women’s game…

This isn’t the first time Rapinoe has questioned her own inclusion in something. In September, EA unveiled its rankings for FIFA21, and Rapinoe topped the list with a score of 93. She wrote then, “this is another example of the underinvestment, resourcing, and attention paid to women’s football.”

Yes! I agree 💯. I am not the best (1 of them tho 😏) this is another example of the underinvestment, resourcing, and attention paid to women’s football. We need more games on TV, bigger budgets, and fairer coverage by the media. #equality https://t.co/83A97bSzu2 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 18, 2020

