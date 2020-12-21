Alex Morgan to leave Tottenham, return to United States

Associated PressDec 21, 2020, 11:35 AM EST
Alex Morgan is leaving Tottenham and returning to the United States
LONDON (AP) — American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season after deciding to return home.

The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London WSL club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”

