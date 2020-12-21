Megan Rapinoe, Candace Parker, Meghan Duggan sign brief opposing Idaho’s anti-transgender law

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A group of 176 athletes and sports figures – including Megan Rapinoe, Candace Parker, Meghan Duggan, Layshia Clarendon, Billie Jean King, and Katie Sowers – have signed on to a legal brief in support of trans girls and women in youth sports.

In March, Idaho passed H.B. 500, also referred to as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports” law, which effectively bars trans women and girls from participating in sports that are consistent with their gender identity. The law also requires girls and women to “prove” their biological sex (through genital and hormonal testing) if challenged.

In August, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho granted an injunction, halting implementation of the law. The state of Idaho is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Today’s brief was filed by Lambda Legal in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation and Athlete Ally. The brief urges the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to affirm the lower court ruling, arguing that trans girls and women should not be denied the benefits of participating in sports.

In a statement, Women’s Sports Foundation founder Billie Jean King said, “I’m proud to support all transgender athletes who simply want the access and opportunity to compete in the sport they love. The global athletic community grows stronger when we welcome and champion all athletes – including LGBTQI+ athletes.”

Other athletes who signed the brief – including 2018 Olympic gold medalist Meghan Duggan – expressed their support on social media.

I am proud to sign on to an amicus brief along with nearly 200 of my peers, @AthleteAlly, @LambdaLegal & @WomensSportsFdn in support of trans athletes' inclusion in sport. Humanity wins when all girls & women, including trans girls & women, #KeepPlaying. pic.twitter.com/c9JEd9ilkG — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) December 21, 2020

A full list of the athletes and sports figures who signed can be found here.

