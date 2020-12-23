2021 NWHL season to feature all-female officiating staff

By Alex AzziDec 23, 2020, 12:15 PM EST
Kendall Hanley is one of the 10 all-female USA Hockey officials set to work the upcoming 2021 NWHL season
Getty Images
The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) announced today that its upcoming 2021 season will feature an all-female USA Hockey officiating staff.

According to a USA Hockey release, while all-female crews have previously worked singular games, “there has never been an all-female officiating initiative of this scale.”

The all-female officials include Sarah BucknerErika Greenen, Kendall HanleyAlicia HanrahanJacqueline HowardJamie Huntley-ParkJackie SpresserAmanda TassoniMackenzie Welter, and Laura White.

“I am thrilled with the officiating staff that we have assembled for the NWHL’s sixth season,” NWHL deputy commissioner Michelle Picard said in a statement. “In working with Matt Leaf and USA Hockey, we’ve identified 10 of the most highly qualified officials from across the country. We are looking forward to having this group’s expertise, enthusiasm, and professionalism in Lake Placid.”

This news follows yesterday’s announcement that the semifinals and final of the 2021 Isobel Cup will be broadcast on NBCSN, marking the first time women’s professional hockey will air live on a major U.S. cable network.

The condensed NWHL season will begin on January 23, and will conclude on February 4-5 with the semifinals and final of the Isobel Cup.

