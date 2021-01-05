Alex Morgan announces she has COVID-19

By Alex AzziJan 5, 2021, 4:07 PM EST
Alex Morgan announced that she contracted COVID-19
On Tuesday, U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan announced via Twitter that she has contracted COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” she wrote. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well.”

In late December, Morgan announced that she would be leaving England – where she was playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League (WSL) – and returning home to the United States.

[READ MORE: Alex Morgan to leave Tottenham, return to United States]

