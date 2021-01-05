Alex Morgan announces she has COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan announced via Twitter that she has contracted COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” she wrote. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well.”

In late December, Morgan announced that she would be leaving England – where she was playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League (WSL) – and returning home to the United States.

[READ MORE: Alex Morgan to leave Tottenham, return to United States]

Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure (1/2) — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 5, 2021

Be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram and Twitter.