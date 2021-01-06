Rapinoe and Lloyd back with USWNT for January training camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. women’s national soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 27-player roster for the USWNT’s upcoming training camp, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, from January 9-22. As part of the camp, the U.S. will play two games against Colombia (January 18 and January 22).

The roster includes several players who were notably missing from the USWNT’s last training camp, including Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Mallory Pugh. In November, Andonovski said injuries had kept Lloyd and Pugh from being included in the most recent training camp, while a lack of play impacted Rapinoe (she opted out of both 2020 NWSL tournaments).

[READ MORE: Megan Rapinoe questions World11 selection: “so much work still to be done”]

Andonovski said he is pleased with where both Rapinoe and Lloyd are physically and that both players should get minutes in the games against Colombia. “Both [Rapinoe and Lloyd] are a little bit ahead of what we expected for the January camp, from the physical perspective,” he said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Also back in the mix are World Cup winners Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who were not named to the USWNT’s November training camp.

Half of the current women’s super league (WSL) delegation was named to the roster. Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis (both members of Manchester City) will take part in the camp, but not Tobin Heath or Christen Press (both currently with Manchester United). According to the USWNT press release, Heath was invited to participate in the camp, but opted to stay in England, while Press is working to “regain her fitness” after missing three WSL games due to “non-COVID illness.”

Also missing from the roster is Alex Morgan. On Tuesday, Morgan announced that she had contracted COVID-19 while in California over the holidays. Wednesday’s USWNT press release specified that Morgan was “ruled out of attending training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.”

Here is the full training camp roster:

GOALKEEPERS:

Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit)

Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS:

Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Fox (UNC)

Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS:

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Jaelin Howell (Florida State)

Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG)

Catarina Macario (Stanford)

Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)

Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS:

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC)

Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram and Twitter.