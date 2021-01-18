Mewis sisters lead U.S. to 4-0 win over Colombia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) opened up 2021 with a 4-0 win over Colombia.

All told, the final score didn’t quite represent the U.S. team’s dominance. The Americans outshot Colombia 22-0.

It took just under four minutes for Sam Mewis to put the U.S. on the board. Sam, the USWNT’s 2020 Player of the Year, would go on to record a hat trick before being subbed out in the 64th minute.

“I look back on the goals and I know that they were all team goals,” Sam said after the game.

Sam’s sister Kristie Mewis, who subbed in at the same time Sam was subbed out, would keep the Mewis scoring tradition alive, notching the fourth and final goal of the night. (If you go back to the USWNT’s final game of 2020, the Mewis sisters now account for the team’s last five consecutive goals.)

Finishing STRONG! @CarliLloyd with her second assist of the night, @KristieMewie with her second goal in as many games 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8iu5fWPeaM — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 19, 2021

Tonight’s game marked the official return of two USWNT mainstays: Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, both of whom had been absent from the U.S. roster since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. Lloyd played all 90 minutes and said after the game that she “felt pretty good.”

“You can do all the training you want, but you got to get in there to get your feet wet again,” she explained.

The match also marked the debut of a USWNT newcomer: Catarino Macario, who subbed in for Rapinoe at the start of the second half. Macario, who was born in Brazil and came to the U.S. when she was 12, became an American citizen in October and was cleared to compete for the U.S. just last week. (Also in the last week, Macario announced that she would be foregoing her final season of eligibility at Stanford and signed a pro contract with French team Olympique Lyonnais.)

The U.S. and Colombia are scheduled to play again on Friday.

