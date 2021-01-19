Sarah Thomas to become first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

By Alex AzziJan 19, 2021, 2:23 PM EST
Sarah Thomas is set to become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl
Getty Images
0 Comments

The NFL has named the officials who will work Super Bowl LV on February 7. Included in the list is down judge Sarah Thomas, who is set to become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

Thomas is currently in her sixth season as an NFL official. During her career, she has accumulated a long lists of “firsts,” including:

  • In 2007, she became the first woman to officiate a major college football game
  • In 2015, she became the NFL’s first full-time female official
  • In 2019, she became the first woman to officiate a postseason game

[READ MORE: Sarah Thomas will be first woman official at Super Bowl; Carl Cheffers to ref]

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in today’s announcement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

[RELATED: Gayle Sierens, first woman to call NFL game, reflects on experience]

Be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram and Twitter.

More from On Her Turf

In 1987, Gayle Sierens became the first woman to ever call play-by-play of an NFL game
Gayle Sierens, first woman to call NFL game, reflects on experience
Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt is the first woman to score in a Power Five football gameme
Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five football game
Callie Brownson - the chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns - became the first woman to be a position coach for an NFL team when she served as tight ends coach
What does the future look like for women in football?