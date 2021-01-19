Sarah Thomas to become first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL has named the officials who will work Super Bowl LV on February 7. Included in the list is down judge Sarah Thomas, who is set to become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

Thomas is currently in her sixth season as an NFL official. During her career, she has accumulated a long lists of “firsts,” including:

In 2007, she became the first woman to officiate a major college football game

In 2015, she became the NFL’s first full-time female official

In 2019, she became the first woman to officiate a postseason game

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in today’s announcement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

The #SBLV crew: • Carl Cheffers (R)

• Fred Bryan (U)

• Sarah Thomas (DJ)

• Rusty Baynes (LJ)

• James Coleman (FJ)

• Eugene Hall (SJ)

• Dino Paganelli (BJ)

• Mike Wimmer (RO) Sarah makes history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. https://t.co/EVvz45QgFx pic.twitter.com/tDvWZPx9JG — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 19, 2021

