Metropolitan Riveters drop out of NWHL tournament due to COVID-19 results

By Alex AzziJan 28, 2021, 2:56 PM EST
Riveters are dropping out of the NWHL tournament after several members tested positive for COVID-19
The Metropolitan Riveters are dropping out of the NWHL tournament in Lake Placid after “several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.” The NWHL announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NWHL press release, all games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed. The tournament is scheduled to resume on Saturday with the remaining five teams.

The league has not yet announced how this development will impact the tournament structure, which was being played with a round-robin format.

