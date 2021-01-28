Naomi Osaka is now an owner of the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage

Naomi Osaka is the latest female athlete to invest in an NWSL team.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Courage announced that Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was joining the club as an owner.
Osaka made her own announcement on Twitter, writing:
The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don’t know where I would be without them. Throughout my career I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now a owner of @TheNCCourage
“I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage,” Steve Malik, Chairman of the North Carolina Courage said in a statement. “Naomi embodies the values we have been striving to cultivate at our club, and she brings an invaluable viewpoint on topics beyond sports. I cannot think of anyone better to help us as we continue to make a difference in our community and inspire the next generation of women.”
Osaka, 23, was named Forbes’ highest-paid female athlete in May 2020 after she earned over $37 million in prize money and endorsements in the previous year.
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 28, 2021
