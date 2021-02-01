Alex Morgan, Christen Press to make USWNT return at SheBelieves Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Monday, U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Alex Morgan and Christen Press will both be making their return to the USWNT after missing January’s training camp and friendlies against Colombia. Morgan was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the holidays. In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Andonovski said that while Morgan’s physical fitness was impacted by contracting COVID-19 – a result of missing training and January’s team camp – the virus “didn’t impact her health.”

Also notable: Sam and Kristie Mewis being named to their third consecutive training camp together. On January 18, the Mewis sisters scored all four goals in the USWNT’s win over Colombia.

Another highlight of the roster is the inclusion of Sophia Smith. Smith, who is the youngest member on the roster at 20, earned her first USWNT cap in November. [Read more: Young female athletes who could make history at the Tokyo Olympics]

Notable omissions include Tobin Heath (who is out for 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury), Ali Krieger, and Ashlyn Harris.

Still, Andonovski says it is still too early to read too much into this roster. “It’s still experimental,” he explained on Monday’s call. “If we had 2020, the whole year, to prepare, it would be different…. we would have been a little bit closer to finalizing the roster.”

U.S. Roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup:

GOALKEEPERS:

Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)



DEFENDERS:

Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS:

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG)

Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnaise, FRA)

Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)

Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG)

FORWARDS:

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)

Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

The SheBelieves Cup, now in its sixth year, will be held from February 18-24 in Orlando, Florida. The full schedule can be found here.

