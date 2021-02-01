‘Hockey Culture’ tackles the representation of Black women in hockey

By Alex AzziFeb 1, 2021, 11:51 AM EST
0 Comments

In the newest episode of Hockey Culture, Anson Carter and Kathryn Tappen discuss the representation of Black women in hockey with three guests: LA Kings pro scout Blake Bolden, journalist Erica Ayala, and Metropolitan Riveters player Saroya Tinker.

The conversation covers a wide variety of topics, from representation in the media to Black Girl Hockey Club to changing the culture of the sport for future generations.

The episode was filmed early last week, before the Metropolitan Riveters dropped out of the 2021 NWHL tournament due to “several members of the organization” testing positive for COVID-19 – and before Tinker found herself at the forefront of yet another conversation about racism in hockey.

Be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram and Twitter.

More from On Her Turf

U.S. womens national team
2021 SheBelieves Cup Schedule
Alex Morgan and Christen Press were named to the U.S. roster for the SheBelieves Cup
Alex Morgan, Christen Press to make USWNT return at SheBelieves Cup
Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka in an exhibition tournament ahead of the Australian Open
Serena Williams beats Naomi Osaka in post-quarantine exhibition match