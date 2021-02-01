‘Hockey Culture’ tackles the representation of Black women in hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the newest episode of Hockey Culture, Anson Carter and Kathryn Tappen discuss the representation of Black women in hockey with three guests: LA Kings pro scout Blake Bolden, journalist Erica Ayala, and Metropolitan Riveters player Saroya Tinker.

The conversation covers a wide variety of topics, from representation in the media to Black Girl Hockey Club to changing the culture of the sport for future generations.

The episode was filmed early last week, before the Metropolitan Riveters dropped out of the 2021 NWHL tournament due to “several members of the organization” testing positive for COVID-19 – and before Tinker found herself at the forefront of yet another conversation about racism in hockey.

Be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram and Twitter.