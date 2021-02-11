2021 SheBelieves Cup: Alex Morgan discusses COVID, Olympic timeline

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Morgan is back with the USWNT after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. The U.S. team is currently preparing for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, which is scheduled to begin on February 18 (full schedule here).

In a call with reporters on Thursday, Morgan said she “had a lot of symptoms” and started to feel better after about three weeks. The two-time World Cup champion also confirmed that her husband Servando Carrasco and infant daughter Charlie were also infected by the virus.

Looking ahead to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Morgan is aiming to make her third Olympic roster.

Competing in Tokyo isn’t something Morgan ever publicly ruled out, even when she announced in October 2019 that she was pregnant and due three months ahead of when the Olympics were originally scheduled to begin. Still, the postponement of the Games certainly worked in her favor, something Morgan acknowledged on Thursday. “If the Olympics had already taken place, it would have been an incredible challenge [to get back in time],” she said. “Having been able to elongate my recovery, there’s no other way to put it: it was very helpful.”

