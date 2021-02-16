NBCSN to air PWHPA Dream Gap Tour game on March 6

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) announced two more games that will be played as part of the 2021 Dream Gap Tour, one of which will air live on NBCSN.

On March 6 and 7, the Chicago Blackhawks will host two PWHPA games. The March 6 game will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 3pm ET (2pm CT). Kate Scott will call play-by-play, alongside A.J. Mleczko (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (host).

The Blackhawks are now the third NHL team to partner with the PWHPA in 2021 (following the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leaves).

So what exactly is the PWHPA?

The PWHPA was launched in 2019 after over 200 female hockey players – including every post-grad member of the U.S. team that won Olympic gold in 2018 – announced via twitter that they would not play in any North American professional league during the 2019-20 season, essentially boycotting the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL).

That said, the PWHPA is not a league or a union. Instead, it a stop gap solution (hence the name “Dream Gap”). It exists to help players advocate for a viable North American professional women’s hockey league, in addition to coordinating training and competitive opportunities in the interim.

The PWHPA currently includes around 125 players (including nearly 40 Olympians) and is organized around five hub cities: two in the United States (Minnesota and New Hampshire) and three in Canada (Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto).

2021 Dream Gap Tour Schedule:

February 28 at 7 p.m ET at Madison Square Garden in New York (hosted by the New York Rangers)

March 6 at 3pm ET (2pm CT) at the United Center in Chicago (hosted by the Chicago Blackhawks) – LIVE ON NBCSN

March 7 at 10:30am CT at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago (hosted by the Chicago Blackhawks)

