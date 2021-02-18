2021 World Championships: Mikaela Shiffrin claims giant slalom silver, Gut-Behrami wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin fell just short of claiming her first giant slalom world title.

Shiffrin, who led the field after the first run, finished two-hundredths of a second behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami. The silver medal marks Shiffrin’s 10th career world medal (and third of these 2021 World Championships).

“I’m actually pretty excited,” Shiffrin said after the race. “I knew this was going to be a really tiring course… Getting to the bottom, I was really feeling it. I just kept thinking, ‘Keep pushing!'”

Medal # 1️⃣0️⃣@MikaelaShiffrin grabs silver in the Giant Slalom and extends her record as the most decorated American skier in world championships history with her 10th medal. #cortina2021 pic.twitter.com/OqiNr8pM5Y — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2021

With the win, Gut-Behrami takes home her second world title of these 2021 World Championships (and third world medal of any color). Gut-Behrami’s success in Cortina also marks an important milestone in her comeback from a 2017 knee injury. Three days after claiming a bronze medal in the super-G at the 2017 World Championships, the 2016 overall World Cup champion ruptured her left ACL and sustained meniscus damage while preparing for the slalom portion of the super combined. Four years would ultimately pass before she returned to the top of the world championship podium.

American Nina O’Brien, who was in second place after the first run, placed tenth.

On Saturday, Shiffrin will be favored to win another medal, this time in the slalom. Shiffrin, who has won the last four world slalom titles, will look to extend her record for most consecutive world titles in the same discipline.

This story will continue to be updated.

