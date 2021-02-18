USWNT wins first game of 2021 SheBelieves Cup, defeats Canada 1-0

By Alex AzziFeb 18, 2021, 9:30 PM EST
Rose Lavelle scored the game winner in the USWNTs 1-0 win over Canada
Getty Images
The 2021 SheBelieves Cup got underway today, with the U.S. defeating Canada 1-0, and Brazil beating Argentina 4-1.

After a relatively lackluster first half, “We found a lot more joy in the second half,” U.S. defender Midge Purce said.

“I think we’re all aware that we didn’t play up to our potential,” U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn explained. “Sometimes we win pretty and sometimes we win ugly and tonight we won ugly.”

The USWNT’s lone goal – scored by Rose Lavelle – came in the 79th minute.

“I’m just glad that after missing all of those opportunities, we were able to score a goal,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said after the game. “When we create 10 opportunities to score, and score one, I’m disappointed.”

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher faced three shots on goal, her toughest challenge since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

“If we allow any shots to goal, I’m not going to be happy,” Andonovski said.

The United States has won three of the five previous editions of the SheBelieves Cup (2016, 2018, 2020). Next up, the USWNT will face Brazil on Sunday (3pm ET). The full 2021 SheBelieves Cup schedule can be found here.

