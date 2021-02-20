Despite snapped slalom streak, Mikaela Shiffrin leaves 2021 Worlds with career-best haul

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin entered the 2021 World Alpine Skiing Championships as the four-time defending champion in the women’s slalom.

In Cortina, that streak ended as Shiffrin finished third. Austria’s Katharina Liensberger finished first, while Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova placed second.

Shiffrin, who entered the second run in fourth place and 1.3 seconds behind Liensberger, said after the race: “I’m not sure it would have made a difference in the medal color, but I wish my first run had shown better skiing.”

Despite the snapped slalom streak, Shiffrin leaves Cortina with a career-best world championship haul: four medals (gold in the combined, silver in the giant slalom, and bronze in the super-G and slalom).

Also in Cortina, Shiffrin became the most decorated U.S. alpine skier in world championship history, taking the lead for most career world titles won by an American (6) and most world medals won by an American (11).

“It’s been a pretty incredible couple of weeks,” Shiffrin reflected. “I never imagined that I could win four medals in one world championships.”

