2021 SheBelieves Cup Schedule

By Alex AzziFeb 21, 2021, 8:40 AM EST
U.S. womens national team
Getty Images
The 2021 SheBelieves Cup, an annual women’s soccer tournament hosted by United States, is scheduled for February 18-24 in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s tournament will feature the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Canada. (Japan was originally slated to compete, but the team withdrew in January, and was replaced by Argentina.)

The United States has won three of the five previous editions of the SheBelieves Cup (2016, 2018, 2020), while France won in 2017 and England prevailed in 2019.

This will mark Argentina and Canada’s tournament debut. Brazil has competed at the event once before (2019, finishing fourth).

February 18

    • Brazil vs. Argentina (4pm ET, FS1, TUDN APP, TUDN.TV)
    • United States vs. Canada (7pm ET, FS1, TUDN)

February 21

    • United States vs. Brazil (3pm ET, FS1, TUDN)
    • Argentina vs. Canada (6pm ET, FS1, TUDN APP, TUDN.TV)

February 24

    • Canada vs. Brazil (4pm ET, FS1, TUDN APP, TUDN.TV)
    • United States vs. Argentina (7pm ET, FS1, TUDN)

