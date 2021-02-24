USWNT wins 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After winning its first two games of the tournament, the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) only needed a tie to win the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. The Americans did better than that, defeating Argentina 6-0. The U.S. now owns four of the six SheBelieves titles ever awarded (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021).

Megan Rapinoe opened the first half with back-to-back goals:

Second of the night, third of the #SheBelievesCup and fifth of the year.@mPinoe hasn't missed a beat 😎 pic.twitter.com/AXNWMHZXr4 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 25, 2021

Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, and Christen Press also tallied goals in the 6-0 win.

Morgan’s goal marked her first for the national team since the 2019 World Cup. “To say it’s been a long time would be an understatement,” she told reporters in the post-game press conference. “It’s been over 500 days. You guys don’t have to sugarcoat it.”

Rose Lavelle was named tournament MVP, an award she appeared surprised to win. She echoed that sentiment during the post-game press conference. “I honestly don’t know how I won [the award]. I guess it’s always nice to be recognized, but I think there were other players who deserved it more.”

The USWNT now boasts a 37-game unbeaten streak (34 wins and three ties). And with upwards of 25 players in the running, U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski has the unenviable job of selecting the 18-player Olympic roster ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Games.

“I think it is always difficult to go from a World Cup roster of 23 to an Olympic roster of 18,” Morgan said after the game. “Now we’ve had an extra year so there are even more players that have been added to the mix.”

