WNBA unveils new logo, initiatives ahead of 25th season

By Alex AzziMar 15, 2021, 9:13 AM EDT
WNBA logo 25th season
WNBA
Ahead of its 25th season, the WNBA has announced several initiatives and celebrations to commemorate the historic milestone.

Among them, a 25th anniversary logo that will be displayed on the courts, jerseys, and game ball.

The WNBA is also launching a campaign dubbed “Count It,” which celebrates the achievements of its athletes both on and off the court. The campaign’s official launch video highlights everything from Aja Wilson‘s new statue to the “Vote Warnock” shirts worn by players last season.

There are also plans for a new “Commissioner’s Cup,” which the league describes as a “competition within a competition” that will include ten designated regular season games (per team), culminating in a championship game between the leading team in each conference.

More details can be found here.

