On Thursday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) announced the third U.S. stop of the 2021 Dream Gap tour. In April, the two U.S.-based PWHPA teams – Minnesota (sponsored by adidas) and New Hampshire (sponsored by the Women’s Sports Foundation) – will travel to St. Louis for a showcase hosted by the St. Louis Blues.
Here’s a look the full 2021 Dream Gap schedule, with results from the first two U.S. stops in New York and Chicago.
2021 PWHPA Dream Gap Tour – Schedule and Results
New York Rangers Showcase:
- February 27, 2021: Minnesota won 5-2 (3-point victory*)
- February 28, 2021: New Hampshire won 4-3 (2-point victory)
Minnesota finished the weekend with a 3-2 lead in the standings
Chicago Blackhawks Showcase:
- March 6, 2021: Minnesota won 4-1 (2-point victory)
- March 7, 2021: Minnesota won 6-2 (3-point victory)
Minnesota finished the weekend with a 8-2 lead in the standings
St. Louis Blues Showcase:
- April 11, 2021 at 5pm CT (Centene Community Center)
- April 12, 2021 at 6pm CT (Enterprise Center)
*Quick refresher on the PWHPA Scoring System:
- Regulation Win = 2.0 points
- OT Win = 1.5 points
- Shootout Win = 1.0 points
- OT/Shootout Loss = 0.5 points
- Regulation Loss = 0 points
Additional team points that can be earned in each game:
- a player scores a hat trick = 1 team point
- a goalie records a shutout = 1 team point
- a short handed goal is scored = 1 team point
- team scores 5 or more goals in a game = 1 team point
