2021 PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Schedule and Results

By Alex AzziMar 18, 2021, 12:10 PM EDT
2021 PWHPA Dream Gap Tour
On Thursday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) announced the third U.S. stop of the 2021 Dream Gap tour. In April, the two U.S.-based PWHPA teams – Minnesota (sponsored by adidas) and New Hampshire (sponsored by the Women’s Sports Foundation) – will travel to St. Louis for a showcase hosted by the St. Louis Blues.

Here’s a look the full 2021 Dream Gap schedule, with results from the first two U.S. stops in New York and Chicago.

2021 PWHPA Dream Gap Tour – Schedule and Results

New York Rangers Showcase:

    • February 27, 2021: Minnesota won 5-2 (3-point victory*)
    • February 28, 2021: New Hampshire won 4-3 (2-point victory)

Minnesota finished the weekend with a 3-2 lead in the standings

Chicago Blackhawks Showcase:

    • March 6, 2021: Minnesota won 4-1 (2-point victory)
    • March 7, 2021: Minnesota won 6-2 (3-point victory)

Minnesota finished the weekend with a 8-2 lead in the standings

St. Louis Blues Showcase:

    • April 11, 2021 at 5pm CT (Centene Community Center)
    • April 12, 2021 at 6pm CT (Enterprise Center)

*Quick refresher on the PWHPA Scoring System:

    • Regulation Win = 2.0 points
    • OT Win = 1.5 points
    • Shootout Win = 1.0 points
    • OT/Shootout Loss = 0.5 points
    • Regulation Loss = 0 points

Additional team points that can be earned in each game: 

    • a player scores a hat trick = 1 team point
    • a goalie records a shutout = 1 team point
    • a short handed goal is scored = 1 team point
    • team scores 5 or more goals in a game = 1 team point

 

