Boston Pride’s Souliotis balances cancer research and hockey careers

This weekend, the NWHL’s Mallory Souliotis is hoping to help the Boston Pride lift the 2021 Isobel Cup trophy.

But away from the ice, the Pride defender is equally passionate about her 9-5 job.

Souliotis, who studied biomedical engineering at Yale, says she decided to go into a career in cancer research after her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She now works as a bioanalytical research associate at EMD Serono, a pharmaceutical company.

In a new episode of Hockey is for Her, Souliotis discusses what it takes to balance a career in science and career as a professional women’s hockey player. The episode can be found here or embedded above.

NBC Sports is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month.

