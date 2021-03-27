Boston Pride defeat Minnesota Whitecaps to win 2021 Isobel Cup (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Pride are the first NWHL team to lift the Isobel Cup for a second time. Playing at their home arena, the Pride defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-3 on Saturday night to conclude the 2021 NWHL season.

(Fun fact: the last time the Pride won the 2021 Isobel Cup, the trophy had handles. The Ice Garden has the full story on how the trophy became handleless.)

After two blowout semifinals, tonight’s Isobel Cup final was much more evenly contested. Seven minutes into the first period, Allie Thunstrom put Minnesota on the board:

🗣 WE HAVE A GOAL 🚨 The @WhitecapsHockey strikes first in the first half of the first period.@NWHL | #IsobelCup On Her Turf // @Discover pic.twitter.com/DxiKMAof9J — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) March 27, 2021

The second period belonged to Boston. Mary Parker – who competed collegiately for Harvard and Boston University before joining the Pride – tied the game at 1:

TIE GAME. The @TheBostonPride score to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period.@NWHL | #IsobelCup On Her Turf // @Discover pic.twitter.com/09i5IIK3Ey — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 28, 2021

Pride captain Jillian Dempsey – the only member of the Pride team that won in 2016 – then made it 2-1. That was quickly followed by another Pride goal, this one from Lexie Laing, sister of Denna Laing.

Midway through the third period, Minnesota looked poised to make a comeback. Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille came up with a clutch shootout save, denying the Pride’s Tori Sullivan. Seconds later, Thunstrom scored her second goal of the night to make it 3-2.

But Pride rookie Taylor Wenczkowski was quick to respond:

Minnesota managed to score one more – taking advantage of a five-minute major called on Boston – but the Pride were able to hang on and take the win.

Thanks to the Pride’s success, it appears Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will be treated to a box of donuts. Ahead of the game, Pressley and Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a friendly wager over the outcome of the game:

Tonight’s game marked a rematch of the 2020 Isobel Cup final that never happened. The Pride and Whitecaps were set to meet last March in a game that was postponed and then ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isobel Cup Champions:

2015-16: Boston Pride (inaugural NWHL season)

Boston Pride (inaugural NWHL season) 2016-17: Buffalo Beauts

Buffalo Beauts 2017-18: Metropolitan Riveters

Metropolitan Riveters 2018-19: Minnesota Whitecaps (Minnesota’s first season in the NWHL)

Minnesota Whitecaps (Minnesota’s first season in the NWHL) 2019-20 : Not awarded due to COVID-19 Pandemic

: Not awarded due to COVID-19 Pandemic 2021: Boston Pride

This story will continue to be updated.

