After winning third NCAA title, Tara VanDerveer keeps her word

When Tara VanDerveer appeared on NBC Sports’ “Brother from Another” in December, she had just broken the record for most wins in Division I women’s basketball history, eclipsing the late Pat Summitt.
She signed off from that interview by saying, “Invite me back if we win a national championship.”
To which Michael Smith and Michael Holley quickly replied: “Deal!”
The trio reunited on Tuesday, two days after VanDerveer led Stanford to a 54-53 win over Arizona in the 2021 NCAA championship game. The win marked VanDerveer’s third career NCAA title – and first since 1992.
The full interview is embedded above.
