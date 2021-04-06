After winning third NCAA title, Tara VanDerveer keeps her word

By Alex AzziApr 6, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT
When Tara VanDerveer appeared on NBC Sports’ “Brother from Another” in December, she had just broken the record for most wins in Division I women’s basketball history, eclipsing the late Pat Summitt.

She signed off from that interview by saying, “Invite me back if we win a national championship.”

To which Michael Smith and Michael Holley quickly replied: “Deal!”

The trio reunited on Tuesday, two days after VanDerveer led Stanford to a 54-53 win over Arizona in the 2021 NCAA championship game. The win marked VanDerveer’s third career NCAA title – and first since 1992.

The full interview is embedded above.

