Carissa Moore lands air reverse, earning near-perfect score (video)

Surfer Carissa Moore landed a massive air reverse during today’s WSL Championship Tour stop in Newcastle, Australia.

Moore – who looked shocked by her own success – scored 9.90 points (out of 10) with the move, defeating France’s Johanne Defay (17.33 to 14.10) to progress to the semifinal round.

While Moore was already expected to contend for gold at surfing’s Olympic debut this summer, today’s aerial display only added to those expectations.

Olympic surfing competition will take place at Shidashita beach (also known as Tsurigasaki beach). While the venue isn’t known for huge waves, conditions are often ideal for aerial maneuvers.

Moore, who took last season off after winning her fourth world title in 2019, has actively been working on integrating airs into her repertoire. Last fall, she attended a national team camp at BSR Cable Park, a mechanical wave pool in Texas, with the primary goal of focusing on airs.

[Airs] are one of the hardest maneuvers in surfing. To have the same section to keep trying has been really good for me,” Moore told Surfline in September.

She echoed that sentiment after today’s quarterfinal matchup. “It’s something I think about a lot, trying to be innovative, to push maneuvers above the lip and I was really stoked to make it. It’s definitely something I’d like to bring in more often into my heat surfing and hopefully at the Olympics.”

