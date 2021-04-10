Carli Lloyd becomes third member of soccer’s exclusive 300-cap club

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With her start today against Sweden, Carli Lloyd is the newest member of soccer’s very exclusive 300 club.

Lloyd, 38, is the third player in history – of any gender – to earn 300 international caps, joining USWNT alums Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311).

Lloyd made her debut for the USWNT in 2005 at age 23. In the 17 seasons since, she has played games against 42 nations, won two Olympic golds medals and two world titles, and has accumulated 20,738 minutes heading into today’s match against Sweden.

Another fact that speaks directly to Lloyd’s longevity: According to US Soccer record books, 42 percent of all players to ever earn a USWNT cap have overlapped in at least one game with Lloyd (102 players of 238).

Before having the chance to coach Lloyd, current U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski says he began following her career as spectator, and then as a fan. “As she was developing her role on the national team and making a name for herself going forward, I certainly remember the name Carli Lloyd,” he said on Friday.

While Becky Sauerbrunn was named team captain in January, Lloyd is wearing the captain’s armband for today’s matchup.

Looking ahead, there are certainly more feats within Lloyd’s reach: the next time she scores, she will become the oldest player to score for the USWNT. The current record holder is Kristine Lilly, who was 38 years, 264 days old when she scored her final goal.

And if Lloyd lands a spot on the final 18-player Olympic roster, she could become the oldest Olympic soccer medalist in history. (Pearce Rampone is the current record holder in that category, but Lloyd would beat it by almost two years.)

