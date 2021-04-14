100 ways women can make history at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today marks 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics – and 132 days until the start of the Paralympics. Over the next 100 days, On Her Turf will be compiling a list of 100 ways women can make history at this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. To kick it off, here are ways 91-100:

#100: Three American women – Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel – all have the potential to become the first U.S. woman to win five gold medals at a single Olympics.

#99: Americans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi could become the first basketball players – of any gender – to win five Olympic gold medals.

#98: Chinese diver Shi Tingmao has won every world or Olympic title on springboard (individual or synchronized) since 2015. In Tokyo, Shi will look to keep both her personal – and national – winning streaks alive. China has won the last eight gold medals in women’s springboard (a streak that began in 1988).

#97: Wheelchair rugby is technically mixed-gender, but Liz Dunn could become the first woman to represent the U.S. in the sport at the Tokyo Paralympics.

#96: Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has the potential to become the first British woman to win a 100m or 200m medal in over 60 years.

#95: American Hannah Roberts, who will be 19 in Tokyo, could become the youngest woman to ever win gold in the sport of cycling. Roberts competes in BMX freestyle, an event that will debut at the Tokyo Games.

#94: Great Britain’s Jade Jones could become the first athlete – of any gender – to win three Olympic gold medals in the sport of taekwondo.

#93: The Olympic wrestling schedule will shine a spotlight on the sport’s female competitors. For the first time ever, the final gold medal match of every day will be a women’s match.

#92: At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, swimmer Jessica Long became the second-most decorated Paralympian in U.S. history. She ultimately left Rio with 23 career medals (including 13 gold). While the all-time U.S. Paralympic medal record (55) is out of reach for Long in Tokyo, she could match the haul of her former training partner Michael Phelps, who retired in 2016 with 28 medals (23 gold). Long is expected to contend in up to seven events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

#91: With nine Olympic medals, Allyson Felix is already the most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history. In Tokyo, Felix could tie or break the record for most medals won by an American track & field athlete, male or female. The current record is held by Carl Lewis (10).

Over the next 100 days, keep checking back to On Her Turf for more ways women can make history at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

For the latest in women’s sports news and features all year round: Bookmark the On Her Turf blog: www.nbcsports.com/on-her-turf Follow On Her Turf on Twitter and Instagram