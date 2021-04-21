Tune-in info: Man City and Chelsea meet with 2021 WSL title on the line

By Alex AzziApr 21, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women's Super League
On Wednesday, Manchester City and Chelsea will meet in a match that will likely determine the 2021 FA Women’s Super League (WSL) season title. With three games left to be played, Chelsea currently leads the table by two points. The match begins at 1pm ET (NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

History on the Line:

Chelsea is aiming to become the first team to win four WSL titles. The club is currently tied with Arsenal at 3.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be looking to clinch its second WSL title after just missing out last year. City actually finished the 2020 season with the most points of any team, but because the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league decided to award the title based on points per game. So Man City (40 points over 16 games) ended up finishing second to Chelsea (39 points in 15 games).

Previous Man City-Chelsea Matchup this Season:

  • Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Manchester City and Chelsea have met three times (Community Shield, FA Women’s Super League, and FA Women’s League Cup). Chelsea walked away with the win all three times:
    • Community Shield – August 29, 2020 – Chelsea wins 2-0
    • WSL – October 11, 2020 – Chelsea wins 3-1
    • FA Women’s League Cup – January 20, 2021 – Chelsea wins 4-2

Manchester City Starting XI:

U.S. women’s national team players Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Mewis will be starting, while Rose Lavelle will be available from the bench.

Chelsea Starting XI:

2020-21 WSL Season Standings:

Rank

Club

Games Played

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Differential

Points
01 Chelsea 19 16 2 1 60 8 +52 50
02 Manchester City 19 15 3 1 58 11 +47 48
03 Arsenal 18 12 2 4 57 14 +43 38
04 Manchester United 19 12 2 5 37 19 +18 38
05 Everton 19 9 4 6 38 26 +12 31
06 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 7 3 9 16 35 -19 24
07 Reading 19 4 8 7 21 33 -12 20
08 Tottenham Hotspur 19 4 5 10 16 35 -19 17
09 West Ham United 18 3 4 11 21 36 -15 13
10 Birmingham City 18 3 4 11 13 37 -24 13
11 Aston Villa 18 3 2 13 12 44 -32 11
12 Bristol City 19 2 5 12 15 66 -51 11

