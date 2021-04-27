Vicki Oliver will be first female trainer at Kentucky Derby since 2015

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vicki Oliver, who trains Hidden Stash, will make her Kentucky Derby debut this Saturday.

Oliver, who has been training race horses for over two decades, will become the first female trainer to race a horse at the Derby since Carla Gaines saddled Bolo in 2015.

“If there’s a young woman who wants to be a horse trainer, I hope I am a role model to someone,” Oliver told the Louisville Courier Journal. “I wouldn’t call myself one, but if someone aspires to do it, I think that would be great.”

According to Derby records, the first female trainer to race a horse at the Kentucky Derby was Mary Hirsch in 1937. In the last 84 years, 16 other female trainers (not including Oliver) have made it the Derby.

Still, no woman trainer has ever won horse racing’s most iconic race.

Oliver’s chances of ending that drought aren’t considered strong given Hidden Stash’s opening odds of 50-1.

Watch the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports research contributed to this report.

