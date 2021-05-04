100 ways women can make Olympic and Paralympic history (No. 71-80)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As part of the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, On Her Turf is compiling a list of 100 ways women can make history at this summer’s Games. This is the third post in the series. If you missed the first two, you can find them here: No. 81-90 | No. 91-100

#80: American Oksana Masters has already won Paralympic medals in three sports: rowing, cross-country skiing, and biathlon. In Tokyo, the eight-time Paralympic medalist could add to her haul in a fourth sport: cycling.

#79: After the Olympic postponement was announced, U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk and her partner Tim decided to reassess their family planning timeline. Tuliamuk, who gave birth to daughter Zoe in January, plans to race at the Olympics seven months after giving birth.

#78: In swimming, the men’s 1500m has been included at every Olympics since 1908, but 2021 will mark the first time the event will be open to women. Since 2013, American Katie Ledecky has broken the women’s 1500m world record six times. The 24-year-old – who also owns the 10 fastest times in history – is expected to enter the Games as the favorite for gold.

#77: Americans Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Allyson Felix all have the potential to break the women’s record for most career gold medals (9), while Simone Manuel could join them in tying/breaking the American version of that record (8). The current international record – 9 gold medals – is held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won the eighth and ninth gold medals of her career in 1964 (the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics).

#76: Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze, a three-time medalist in shooting, is expected to become the first woman to compete at nine Olympics in any sport. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Salukvadze’s son – Tsotne Machavariani – also competed, making them the first mother-son duo to compete at the same Games.

#75: At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, the U.S. women claimed their first ever gold medal in sitting volleyball. Following an undefeated 2019 season, the Americans should be a top threat to defend their Paralympic title in Tokyo.

#74: Between 2006 and 2016, the U.S. rowing team compiled one of the most impressive win streaks in any sport, with the U.S. women’s eight winning every major championship title (including three straight Olympic gold medals). While the world championship side of that streak ended in 2017, the U.S. women’s eight could be in the mix for a fourth straight Olympic gold in Tokyo.

#73: Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina alreadys holds the record for most Olympic appearances by a gymnast (7). In Tokyo, Chusovitina – who will be 46 years old – is expected to become the oldest female gymnast in Olympic history, according to the OlyMADMen.

#72: 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Paige McPherson is set to become the first American woman to compete in taekwondo at three Olympic Games.

#71: On the track, the U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team will be looking to claim a seventh straight gold medal. With the exception of the 1980 Moscow Games, which the U.S. boycotted, the American quartet has won either gold or silver in this event at every Games since it was added in 1972.

