Video: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike during U.S. Classic podium training

During U.S. Classic podium training on Friday, Simone Biles showed off her new Yurchenko double pike – a skill no female gymnast has done before.

“I just got a little nervous on the landing,” Biles could be heard telling coach Laurent Landi after nearly sticking the landing.

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS. 😮 #USClassic@Simone_Biles @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/S9YsasXoXu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 21, 2021

In a call with media after podium training, Biles said she gave herself a pep talk while chalking up ahead of the vault. “I was like, ‘It’s ok, I’ve done this so many times, I’ve been doing this for months now.'”

After practicing the vault twice today, Biles said she feels “really good going into tomorrow.”

Biles, 24, will be competing in session two of Saturday’s U.S. Classic. (Session one airs on Peacock beginning at 1pm ET; session two airs on NBCSN at 7pm ET).

In April, Biles confirmed that she was planning to debut the Yurchenko double pike in competition prior to the Olympics.

It could become the fifth “Biles” skill named after her in the sport’s Code of Points.

Biles first signaled that she was practicing the Yurchenko double pike in February 2020, when she posted this video of her training the vault into a foam pit:

On Friday, Biles said she first tried the Yurchenko double pike “years ago, with Coach Aimee [Boorman], but just playing around.”

Tomorrow’s U.S. Classic will mark the first time Biles – a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated gymnast in world championship history – competes in 587 days.

