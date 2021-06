Women’s Sports on NBC in June 2021

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With U.S. Olympic Trials in diving, swimming, track & field, and gymnastics, June will be a very busy month in the women’s sports world. Here’s a schedule of all of the women’s sports action on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel in June 2021:

Thursday, June 3, 2021:

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1

LIVE: Golf Channel (7pm-11pm ET)



Friday, June 4, 2021:

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2

LIVE: Golf Channel (7pm-11pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Wave I – top finishers qualify for Wave II)

Live: Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

Live: NBCSN (8p-10pm ET)



Saturday, June 5, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (12pm-2pm ET) Live: Peacock (2pm-6pm ET)



U.S. Women’s Open – Round 3

Live: NBC (2pm-5pm ET) Live: Golf Channel (5pm-10pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Wave I – top finishers qualify for Wave II)

Live: Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



Gymnastics – World Challenge Cup – Cairo, Egypt

Olympic Channel (10pm-12am ET)



Trampoline World Cup – Brescia, Italy

Olympic Channel (12am-2am ET)



Sunday, June 6, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (12pm-2pm ET) Live: Peacock (2pm-6pm ET)



U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

Live: NBC (3pm-7pm ET)



Gymnastics – World Challenge Cup – Cairo, Egypt

Olympic Channel (6pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

Live: NBC (7pm-9pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Wave I – top finishers qualify for Wave II)

Live: Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



Street Skateboarding World Championships – Women’s Final

Olympic Channel (10pm-11:30pm ET)



Monday, June 7, 2021:

French Open

Live: Peacock (3pm-6pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Wave I – top finishers qualify for Wave II)

Live: Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

Live: Olympic Channel (7pm-10:30pm ET)



Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Platform Semifinal

Live: Olympic Channel (7pm-10:30pm ET)



Thursday, June 10, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (11am-2pm ET) Live: NBCSN (11am-2pm ET)



Track & Field – Rome/Florence Diamond League

Live: NBCSN (2pm-4pm)



LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship – Round 1

Live: Golf Channel (6pm-9pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Live: Olympic Channel (7pm-8pm ET)



Friday, June 11, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (11am-3pm ET) Live: NBCSN (11am-3pm ET)



LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship – Round 2

Live: Golf Channel (6pm-9pm)



U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Live: Olympic Channel (7pm-8pm ET)



Saturday, June 12, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (9am-12pm ET) Live: Peacock (12pm-2pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Springboard Final

Live: NBC (4pm-6pm ET)



LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship – Round 3

Live: Golf Channel (7pm-10pm ET)



Gymnastics – World Challenge Cup – Osijek, Croatia

Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



Sunday, June 13, 2021:

French Open

Live: NBC (9am-12pm ET) Live: Peacock (12pm-2pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (5:30pm-7pm ET)



LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship – Final Round

Live: Golf Channel (7pm-10pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 400 IM)

Live: NBC (8pm-9pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Diving Trials – Women’s Platform Final

Live: NBC (9pm-10pm ET)



Gymnastics – World Challenge Cup – Osijek, Croatia

Olympic Channel (8pm-10pm ET)



Monday, June 14, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (6:30pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 100m Fly, Women’s 400m Freestyle)

Live: NBC (8pm-9:30pm ET)



Tuesday, June 15, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (6:30pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke)

Live: NBC (8pm-9:30pm ET)



Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (6:30pm-8:30pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 200m Free, Women’s 200m IM, Women’s 1500m Free)

Live: NBC (8pm-10pm ET)



Thursday, June 17, 2021:

LPGA – Meijer Classic – Round 1

Live: Golf Channel (10:30am-12:30pm)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (6:30pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 200m Fly)

Live: NBCSN (8pm-10pm ET) NBC (10pm-11pm ET)



Friday, June 18, 2021:

LPGA – Meijer Classic – Round 2

Live: Golf Channel (10:30am-12:30pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Heats

NBCSN (6pm-7pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals

Live: NBCSN (7pm-10pm ET), NBC (10pm-11pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 100m Free)

Live: NBC (9pm-10pm ET)



Saturday, June 19, 2021:

LPGA – Meijer Classic – Round 3

Live: Golf Channel (3pm-6pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Championships – Heats

NBCSN (6:30pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 100m)

Live: NBCSN (8pm-10pm ET) Live: NBC (10pm-11pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle)

Live: NBC (9pm-10pm ET)



Sunday, June 20, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 50m Freestyle)

Live: NBC (8pm-9pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s High Jump, Women’s 400m, Women’s 100m Hurdles)

Live: NBC (9pm-11pm ET)



Monday, June 21, 2021:

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 1500m)

Live: NBCSN (7pm-8pm ET) Live: NBC (8pm-9pm ET)



Thursday, June 24, 2021:

LPGA – KPMG Women’s Championship – Round 1

Live: Golf Channel (11am-3pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s Steeplechase)

Live: NBCSN (9pm-12am ET)



Friday, June 25, 2021:

LPGA – KPMG Women’s Championship – Round 2

Live: Golf Channel (11am-3pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals

Live: NBCSN (5pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials – Women’s Competition

Live: NBC (8pm-10pm ET)



Saturday, June 26, 2021:

LPGA – KPMG Women’s Championship – Round 3

Live: NBC (1pm-4pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s Hammer Throw, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s 200m)

Live: NBC (9pm-11pm ET)



Sunday, June 27, 2021:

U.S. Paralympic Super Trials

NBC (1:30pm-3pm)



LPGA – KPMG Women’s Championship – Final Round

Live: NBC (3pm-6pm ET)



Trampoline World Cup – Anadia, Portugal

Olympic Channel (4pm-6pm ET)



Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup – Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Olympic Channel (6pm-8pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – Finals (Includes Women’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m)

Live: NBC (7pm-8:30pm ET)



U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials – Women’s Competition