100 ways women can make Olympic and Paralympic history (No. 31-40)

As part of the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, On Her Turf is compiling a list of 100 ways women can make history at this summer's Games. This is the seventh post in the series.

#40: Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – who recently became the fastest woman alive – could become the first sprinter (of any gender) to win four Olympic medals in the 100m.

#39: American swimmer Lilly King could become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 100m breaststroke. In addition to her Rio gold, King has also won the last two world titles in the 100m breaststroke.

#38: The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in women’s triple jump, an event that debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. American record holder Keturah Orji – who finished fourth in Rio – is aiming to end that drought in Tokyo.

#37: In track & field, the U.S. hasn’t won Olympic gold in women’s high jump since 1988. Earlier this year, American Vashti Cunningham set a new personal best (2.02 meters) – a result that would have won gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

#36: After competing at three Paralympic Games in wheelchair tennis, American Kaitlyn Verfuerth will make her paracanoe debut in Tokyo.

#35: If she qualifies for Tokyo, American Allyson Felix would become the fourth American woman to compete in track & field at five Olympics.

#34: U.S. women own an impressive podium streak in swimming’s 4x100m freestyle relay. The American team has won a medal in the event at nine straight Olympics, dating back to 1984. In fact, excluding the 1980 Moscow Games – which the U.S. boycotted – the American women’s 4x100m free relay team has won a medal at every Olympics since 1920.

#33: Australian Jess Fox – known as “the world’s greatest paddler” – has the potential to become the first athlete to win Olympic canoe slalom medals in both kayaking and canoeing.

#32: American Dalilah Muhammad could become the first woman to win more than one gold medal in the 400m hurdles. Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion and 2019 world champion, broke the women’s 400m hurdles world record twice in 2019.

#31: While there are plenty of examples of wrestling brothers who have won Olympic gold at the same Games, the Tokyo Olympics could mark the first time two wrestling sisters accomplish the feat. Japanese sisters Kawai Risako and Kawai Yukako are both expected to enter the Tokyo Olympics as top contenders.

The NBC Olympics research team contributed to this story.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC