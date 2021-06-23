The history awaiting Carli Lloyd at the Tokyo Olympics (100 ways, 100 days)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As part of the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, On Her Turf is compiling a list of 100 ways women can make history at this summer’s Games. This is the eighth post in the series. If you missed the first seven, you can find them here:

#30: Carli Lloyd, who will be 39 years old when the Tokyo Games begin, could become the oldest soccer player to ever win an Olympic medal. The current record holder is fellow American Christie Pearce Rampone, who was 37 years, 46 days old when she won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

#29: American swimmer McKenzie Coan, a four-time Paralympic medalist who will be competing her third Games in Tokyo, says she is determined to break the world record in the S7 400m freestyle. “I think my teammates and my coach are so sick of hearing me talk about it because I, literally, that’s all I think about anymore,” she told Team USA after qualifying for Tokyo.

#28: The U.S. Olympic roster (across all sports) will include at least 11 moms. Four U.S. athletes – Allyson Felix, Diana Taurasi, Serena Williams, and Mariel Zagunis – are expected to compete at their fifth Olympics in Tokyo, but first as moms.

#27: Sarah Robles could become the first American woman to win two Olympic medals in weightlifting. Since winning Olympic bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, Robles has also added a world title to her resume.

#26: Sprinter Femita Ayanbeku will be competing at her second Paralympics in Tokyo. At U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Trials this month, she broke a 15-year-old American record in the T64 100m sprint, clocking 12.84 seconds. In Tokyo, the world record (12.66 seconds) could be within Ayanbeku’s reach.

#25: The U.S. could become the third nation to win three straight Olympic gold medals in water polo. Only Hungarian men (2000-08) and British men 1900-20) have previously accomplished that feat. The U.S. already owns the women’s record for most consecutive gold medals in water polo (2).

#24: Karate will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo, where two-time world champion Giana Farouk of Egypt should be a top contender. Farouk could become the first Egyptian woman to win Olympic gold in any sport.

#23: Germany’s Isabell Werth is already the most decorated equestrian rider in Olympic history with 10 medals. In Tokyo, Werth could break her tie with Reiner Klimke for most Olympic gold medals won by an equestrian.

#22: The U.S. women’s volleyball team will aim to win its first ever Olympic gold medal. In 11 appearances, the U.S. has finished on the podium five times (three silver medals, two bronze).

#21: Anastasia Pagonis is set to make her Paralympic debut in Tokyo after a strong performance at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials. The 17-year-old from Long Island broke the world record in the S11 400m freestyle during prelims and then lowered her own mark during the final (4:56.16)

