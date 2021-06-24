Athing Mu: Three things to know about the 19-year-old track star

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first thing you should know about Athing Mu: how to correctly pronounce her name.

It sounds like “uh-thing moe.” Here’s a recording of Mu saying it herself, courtesy of Texas A&M:

The second thing you should know: she’s really fast.

Mu, 19, just completed her freshman year at Texas A&M.

During her one and only collegiate season (on Wednesday she announced she is turning pro and signing with Nike), Mu broke numerous records, including the the world junior record in the women’s indoor 800m and collegiate records in the outdoor 400m and 800m.

Even though she is the fastest American woman in the 400m this year (a distinction she still holds after the final of the 400m final at Olympic Trials), she will only compete in the 800m at U.S. Trials. The first round of that event is Thursday night, the semifinals are Friday, and the final is Sunday (full broadcast schedule can be found here).

The U.S. currently boasts a deep field in the women’s 800m. In addition to Mu, top contenders include American record holder and 2019 world bronze medalist Ajee Wilson and 2019 world silver medalist Raevyn Rogers.

The only American to ever win Olympic gold in the women’s 800m is Madeline Manning (1968), a 53-year drought that could end at the Tokyo Games.

Assuming Mu makes the U.S. team in the 800m, she could add the 4x400m relay to her schedule once she gets to Tokyo – an idea Mu herself floated after winning the 400m at NCAA Championships earlier this month.

In her NCAA post-race press conference, Mu described watching the U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team win gold at the 2017 World Championships, where Allyson Felix’s split was 48 seconds.

“I split 48 today,” Mu said, adding, “Wink, wink, Team USA coaches.”

(A)thing #3: she comes from a big family

Mu was born in 2002, one year after her family immigrated to the United States from Sudan, settling in Trenton, New Jersey.

The second-youngest of seven siblings, Mu got her start in competitive running by following her older brothers and sisters to track club.

She attended Trenton Central High School in New Jersey, though she didn’t compete for the school team at the suggestion of her club coach, Al Jennings. Instead, she prioritized high-level competitions, making the rounds at AAU competitions.

