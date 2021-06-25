Will Jade Carey compete the all-around at U.S. Olympic Trials?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will she or won’t she?

Jade Carey, who is coming back from an ankle injury, has already qualified an individual spot for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this month, she confirmed that she plans to compete at the Games as an individual, writing on Instagram, “I have every intention to accept the individual spot that I worked very hard to earn.”

Still, whether or not she would compete in the all-around at U.S. Olympic Trials has been a topic of discussion.

On Friday afternoon when U.S. Olympic Trials start lists were published, Jade Carey had scratched floor, taking her out of the all-around competition.

But as competition began on Friday night, NBC Sports learned that Carey is planning to compete on the floor after all.

Carey, 21, has been training a laid-out triple-double that she could debut tonight. More on Carey’s laid-out triple-double here.

