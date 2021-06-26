Lindsay Flach: 18 weeks pregnant and competing at Olympic Trials

By Alex AzziJun 26, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ahead of this weekend’s heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials,  Lindsay Flach (nee Schwartz) announced on Instagram that would be competing while 18 weeks pregnant.

“The secret… is no secret anymore,” Flach wrote in her post.

The heptathlon, a two-day competition that consists of seven events, began on Saturday.

Flach, 31, is in 16th place after two events (100m hurdles and high jump).

This is Flach’s third time competing in the heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Trials. She placed 14th 2012 and ninth in 2016.

This story will continue to be updated.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More from On Her Turf

Gabby Thomas wins the women's 200m at US Olympic Trials, defeating a field that included Allyson Felix
Video: Gabby Thomas’s atypical – but fast! – journey to...
DeAnna Price breaks her American hammer throw record at US Olympic Trials
Video: DeAnna Price breaks multiple records in hammer throw final
Emily Sisson, Karissa Schweizer and Alicia Monson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10000m
After marathon heartbreak, Sisson wins 10,000m to qualify for Tokyo