Lindsay Flach: 18 weeks pregnant and competing at Olympic Trials

Ahead of this weekend’s heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, Lindsay Flach (nee Schwartz) announced on Instagram that would be competing while 18 weeks pregnant.

“The secret… is no secret anymore,” Flach wrote in her post.

The heptathlon, a two-day competition that consists of seven events, began on Saturday.

Flach, 31, is in 16th place after two events (100m hurdles and high jump).

This is Flach’s third time competing in the heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Trials. She placed 14th 2012 and ninth in 2016.

This story will continue to be updated.

