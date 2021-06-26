Video: DeAnna Price breaks multiple records in hammer throw final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeAnna Price only needed one good throw to make her second Olympic team, but Price – the 2019 hammer throw world champion – went above and beyond at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Saturday afternoon.

Of Price’s six attempts in the women’s hammer final, five would have been good enough for first place. (The outlier – her fourth throw – was a foul.)

On her first throw of the day, she improved her own Olympic Trials record (77.82 meters).

She broke her own American record on her third attempt (79.98 meters), and then broke it again on her fifth throw (80.31).

With that mark, she became the second woman to ever throw over 80 meters.

.@DeannaPrice32 runs it back and breaks her record AGAIN and becomes the 2nd women to ever break 80m! 😱@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/PMN9q6Ay7H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 26, 2021

The other woman to achieve that feat is two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland. Włodarczyk, who was coming back from knee surgery when Price won her 2019 world title, has hit the 80-meter mark seven times in her career (most recently in 2017). Her world record – 82.98 meters – has stood since 2016.

At this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Price will be favored to be the first American woman to ever win a hammer throw medal. The U.S. has never finished better than sixth in women’s hammer, an event that debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games.

On the men’s side, the last American to win a medal is Lance Deal (silver, 1996), while the last gold medal was earned by Harold Connolly in 1956.

Price, who hails from Missouri – made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, placing eighth.

This story will continue to be updated.

