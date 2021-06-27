Lindsay Flach: 18 weeks pregnant and competing at Olympic Trials

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of this weekend’s heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Lindsay Flach (nee Schwartz) announced on Instagram that she would be competing while 18 weeks pregnant.

“The secret… is no secret anymore,” Flach wrote in her post.

The heptathlon, a two-day women’s competition that consists of seven events, was held in extremely hot conditions. On Sunday, all events at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials were postponed until the evening after the air temperature in Eugene reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (while temperature sensors on the track hit 150 degrees Fahrenheit).

Flach, 31, placed 15th of the 18 athletes who started.

This was Flach’s third time competing in the heptathlon at U.S. Olympic Trials. She placed 14th in 2012 and ninth in 2016.

Annie Kunz won the competition. Kendell Williams placed second, while Erica Bougard finished third. Kunz, Williams, and Bougard all have the Olympic standard and will compete at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

