As part of the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, On Her Turf is compiling a list of 100 ways women can make history at this summer's Games.

10. Simone Biles could become the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. Biles – who enters Tokyo with five career medals (four gold) – could:

Tie/break the record for most Olympic medals won by a U.S. gymnast (Shannon Miller, 7)

Tie/break the record for most Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. gymnast (Anton Heida, 5)

9. The U.S. has the potential to win its first ever Olympic gold medal in women’s track cycling. The American team has claimed four of the last five world titles in the women’s team pursuit.

8. In handball, the Norwegian women will be looking to become the first team– men’s or women’s – to win seven Olympic handball medals.

7. Having claimed silver in London, American Haley Anderson could become the first woman to win multiple Olympic medals in open water swimming.

6. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Charline Picon of France could become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic windsurfing titles.

5. Sandra Perkovic of Croatia could become the first woman to win three gold medals in discus.

4. Emma McKeon could become the first Australian swimmer to win six medals at a single Games. The four-time Olympic medalist is expected to compete in four individual events, plus relays.

3. Three-time world medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou has a chance to become the first woman from Cote d’Ivoire to win an Olympic medal in track & field. (She would also become the nation’s second female medalist in any sport.)

2. Allison Schmitt, who is the second most decorated member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, could become the first woman to win three gold medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

1. In gymnastics, the U.S. could be the first team to ever win gold in the six modern women’s events (team, all-around, vault, bars, beam, and floor). The Soviet Union came close in 1960, winning all but balance beam.

NBC Sports’ Megan Soisson, Sarah Hughes, and Andy Dougherty contributed to this report.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC