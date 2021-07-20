Welcome to On Her Turf’s day-by-day guide to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This guide includes key storylines, TV schedule info, and streaming links for many of the most anticipated women’s events at the Tokyo Olympics. This day-by-day guide also includes every U.S. game in women’s basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, and water polo. (If you’re looking for a comprehensive schedule that includes every round of all 339 Olympic events, you can find that here.)

To stay updated on the biggest news in women's sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond)

During the Olympics, you can also catch up on all of the major storylines in women’s sports by watching “On Her Turf @ The Olympics,” a 30-minute show that will stream for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, the show kicks off on Saturday, July 24, and will stream every day of the Games (Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET).

This guide – including the relevant streaming links – will be updated throughout the Tokyo Olympics. All dates and times on this schedule are listed in eastern daylight time (EDT), which is 13 hours behind Tokyo.

TUESDAY, JULY 20, 2021

While the Olympic cauldron won’t be lit until the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, competition at the Tokyo Olympics begins on Tuesday night in the United States (Wednesday morning in Japan).

Softball – Opening Round (First game begins at 8pm ET)

Storyline to Watch: Softball returns to the Olympics for the 2020 Tokyo Games. In the sport’s first three Olympic appearances (1996, 2000, 2004), the U.S. claimed gold each time. But at the 2008 Beijing Games, Japanese pitcher Ueno Yukiko led her team to an upset victory over the United States. Thirteen years later, five players who competed in that 2008 gold medal game – Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott for the U.S. and Ueno Yukiko, Mine Yukiyo and Yamada Eri for Japan – are expected to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan vs. Australia: 8pm ET (NBCSN – TV schedule and live stream link here) USA vs. Italy: 11pm ET (NBCSN – TV and live stream link here)



ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Olympic softball: Meet the six teams going for gold

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21, 2021

Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Sweden (4:30am ET, USA – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to watch: At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team (USWNT) lost to Sweden in the quarterfinal round, marking the first time that the Americans failed to win a medal since women’s soccer debuted in 1996. 1804 days after that loss, the U.S. opens its Olympic redemption campaign with a Group G game against Sweden.

Women’s Softball – USA vs. Canada (8pm ET, NBCSN – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021

While there are a handful of men’s soccer games on the schedule (details here), it will be a relatively quiet day in the women’s sports world. So before the Olympics officially open, run those last-minute errands, take a nap, or catch a replay of some of the early soccer and softball action.

FRIDAY, JULY 23, 2021

Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics (NBC, 6:55am ET and 7:30pm ET)

The Tokyo Opening Ceremony will air on NBC across all time zones starting at 6:55am ET, and then again during primetime (7:30pm ET). For full details on how to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, read this.

SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg (12:50am ET, tune-in info and live stream link here

Storyline to watch: Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea and Miyake Hiromi of Japan are set to become the first female weightlifters to compete in five Olympics.

Women’s Water Polo – USA vs. Japan (1am ET, NBCSN – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to watch: The U.S. women’s water polo team is one of the most dominant teams in the world in any sport. The squad has won every major tournament it has entered in recent years and is favored to win a third straight gold medal in Tokyo. The Americans will open up group play with a game against host nation Japan.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: How it feels to be the last player cut from the US Olympic water polo team

Women’s Softball – USA vs. Mexico (1:30am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. France (4:55am, TV schedule and live stream link here)

How it works: 3×3 basketball makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. There are eight teams in both the men’s and women’s tournaments (16 teams total); each team includes Each game lasts 10 minutes or until one team scores 21 points (whichever happens first). The tournament starts with a round-robin format; the eight teams in the women’s tournament will each play every other team once. The top two teams get a bye to the semifinal round, while teams ranked 3-6 play in the quarterfinal round.

Storyline to watch: The U.S. team includes four WNBA players: Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky), Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces). Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm) was initially expected to compete in Tokyo before testing positive for COVID-19. Samuelson was replaced on the roster by Young.

Women’s Soccer – USA vs. New Zealand (7:30am ET, NBCSN – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs Mongolia (8am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Beach Volleyball – USA (Alix Klineman and April Ross) vs. China (Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin) (8pm ET, NBC – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s Softball – USA vs. Australia (9pm ET, CNBC – full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Surfing – Women’s Round 1 (9:20pm ET* – full schedule here)

An Olympic First: Surfing will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. will be represented by 19-year-old Caroline Marks and four-time world champ Carissa Moore (who competes for Hawaii on the World Surf League Championship Tour).

*Note: The Olympic surfing schedule is highly subject to change depending on wave conditions.

Swimming – Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final (Session begins at 9:30pm ET on NBC – full TV schedule and live stream links here)

Storyline to Watch: U.S. women own an impressive podium streak in swimming’s 4x100m freestyle relay. The American team has won a medal in the event at nine straight Olympics, dating back to 1984. In fact, excluding the 1980 Moscow Games – which the U.S. boycotted – the American women’s 4x100m free relay team has won a medal at every Olympics since 1920.

One of the biggest questions is whether Simone Manuel will be included on the U.S. 4x100m freestyle relay team. At the 2019 World Championships, Manuel became the first American woman to sweep the 50m free and 100m free world titles, helped the U.S. break two relay world records (women’s 4x100m medley, and mixed 4x100m free), and broke the record for most medals earned by a female swimmer at a single worlds (7). But at U.S. Olympic Trials in June, Manuel missed the final of the women’s 100m free by 0.02 seconds. She revealed that – after experiencing symptoms that included increased heart rate, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and soreness – she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March. On the final night of Trials, Manuel qualified for the 50m free, making her eligible for relay selection.

The final of the women’s 400m IM will also be held in this session. Americans Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger are both expected to contend for medals.

Women’s Volleyball – USA vs. Argentina (10:05pm ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to Watch: The U.S. women’s volleyball team will aim to win its first ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. In 11 appearances, the U.S. has finished on the podium five times (three silver medals, two bronze). The Americans open group play with a game against Argentina.

SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (12am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to Watch: At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten was in the lead when a scary crash landed her in the hospital with three broken vertebrae and a concussion. Van Vleuten – who says she never thought of quitting the sport – was back on her bike within weeks. She won back-to-back time trial world titles in 2017 and 2018, and then went on to claim the road race world title in 2019. Both Van Vleuten and her Dutch teammate – 2016 Olympic gold medalist Anna van der Breggen – are expected to be top contenders in Tokyo.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualification (U.S. competes at 2:10am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to Watch: Gymnastics qualification is always a high stakes event as it determines which teams and athletes will compete in event finals. The U.S. will compete in subdivision 3, which begins at 2:10am ET.

The four-person U.S. women’s gymnastics team consists of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum. MyKayla Skinner was selected for the individual spot, while Jade Carey earned an individual spot by name via the 2018-20 Apparatus World Cup Series. All six U.S. athletes are allowed to compete in all four events during the qualification round, but only the the top two Americans will qualify for the individual all-around and event apparatus finals.

Archery – Women’s Team Event – Final (3:15am ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

Potential History: South Korea’s women’s archery team will look to continue one of the most impressive streaks in any team event. Since the women’s team event made its Olympic debut in 1988, South Korea has won gold each and every time (eight straight gold medals).

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. Romania (4:30am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee (8:25am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Beach Volleyball – USA (Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil) vs. Latvia (Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka) (8pm ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Softball – USA vs. Japan (9pm ET, TV schedule and live stream info here)

Taekwondo – Women’s Welterweight 67kg/148 lbs (Session begins at 9pm ET, TV info and live stream link here)

Potential History: 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Paige McPherson is set to become the first American woman to compete in taekwondo at three Olympic Games. Competition in the women’s welterweight event begins at 9pm ET on Sunday night and continues on Monday morning at 6am ET with the medal matches.

Swimming – Women’s 400m Freestyle Final (Session begins at 9:30pm ET, full TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to Watch: The final of the women’s 400m freestyle will likely feature a showdown between the defending Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky, and the reigning world champion, Australian Ariarne Titmus. At Australia’s Olympic Trials in June, Titmus cut nearly two seconds off her personal best to swim the second fastest time in history (3:56.90) behind only Ledecky’s world record mark (3:56.46).

This session will also include the final of the women’s 100m butterfly, where 18-year-old American Tori Huske should be a top contender after breaking Dana Vollmer‘s American record at U.S. Olympic Trials.

Shooting – Women’s Air Pistol Final (10:15pm ET, TV info and live stream link here)

Potential History: Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze, a three-time medalist in shooting, is expected to become the first woman to compete at nine Olympics in any sport. Salukvadze made her Olympic debut in 1988, winning two medals for the Soviet Union. She added her third career medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Salukvadze’s son – Tsotne Machavariani – also competed, making them the first mother-son duo to compete at the same Games.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (11:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021

Women’s Basketball – USA vs. Nigeria (12:40am ET, TV schedule and streaming info here)

Women’s Water Polo – USA vs. China (1am ET, TV schedule and live steam link here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. Italy (4:55am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. China (8:00am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s Triathlon (5:30pm ET, TV schedule and live steam link here)

Potential History: Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig is set to become the first triathlete to compete at five Olympic Games. In Tokyo, the mother-of-three could also become the first triathlete to win three career Olympic medals. The U.S. will be represented by 2016 Olympian Katie Zaferes, Summer Rappaport and Taylor Knibb.

Swimming – Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final (Session begins at 9:30pm ET, TV schedule and live steam link here)

Potential History: American swimmer Lilly King could become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 100m breaststroke. In addition to her Rio gold, King has also won the last two world titles this event. This session also includes the final of the women’s 100m backstroke, and the semifinals of the women’s 200m freestyle.

Women’s Volleyball – USA vs. China (10:05pm ET, TV schedule and live steam link here)

TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. China (12:30am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (2am ET, TV schedule and streaming info here)

Potential History: The U.S. has never won Olympic gold (or silver) in mountain biking, an event that has been contested at every Olympics since 1996. The American contingent for Tokyo will include world champion Kate Courtney, rising star Haley Batten, and Erin Huck.

Women’s Soccer – USA vs. Australia (4am ET, TV channel and live stream link here)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final (6:45am ET, TV channel and live stream link here)

The U.S. team – which includes Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum – is favored to win a third straight Olympic gold medal in this event.

Women’s Softball – Gold Medal Game (7am ET, TV schedule and streaming info here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal Round (full TV schedule and live stream links here)

Quarterfinal #1: 7:30am ET

Quarterfinal #2: 8:50am ET

Surfing – Gold Medal Final* (7pm ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

*Note: The Olympic surfing schedule is highly subject to change depending on wave conditions.

Swimming – Women’s 1500m Final (Session starts at 9:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

A First for Women: In swimming, the men’s 1500m has been included at every Olympics since 1908, but 2021 will mark the first time the event will be contested by women. Since 2013, American Katie Ledecky has broken the women’s 1500m world record six times. The 24-year-old – who also owns the 10 fastest times in history – is expected to enter the Games as the favorite for gold.

Ledecky is also expected to attempt one of the toughest swimming doubles in history, as the final of the women’s 200m freestyle will be contested in the same session. “I would point out that the men do not have that double,” Ledecky said at April’s Team USA summit. “So any male swimmer that wants to compete in those events (200m free, 1500m free) – I don’t know if there are any that are actually attempting that – they do not have the double.”

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28, 2021

Women’s Water Polo – USA vs. Hungary (1am ET, TV schedule and live stream info here)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – Semifinal Round (full TV schedule and live stream links here)

Semifinal #1: 4am ET

Semifinal #2: 5:10am ET

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – Medal Games (full TV schedule and live stream links here)

Bronze Medal Game: 7:45am ET

Gold Medal Game: 8:55am ET

THURSDAY, JULY 29, 2021

Canoe Slalom – Women’s C-1 (Semifinal at 1am ET, Final at 2:45am ET, tune-in info here)

A First for Women: Up until this point, women haven’t been allowed to canoe at the Olympics. Instead, women have competed only in kayaking events, while men have had both canoeing and kayaking. That will change in Tokyo, where women’s canoeing will make its debut. The first women’s canoeing medal will be awarded in canoe slalom’s C-1 event.

Gymnastics – Women’s Individual All-Around (6:50am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Potential History: Simone Biles could become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles since Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska accomplished the feat more than 50 years ago (1968). For more on the records Biles can break in Tokyo, read this.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles – Gold Medal Match (7am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: China will look to keep its perfect streak in women’s table tennis. A Chinese woman has won Olympic gold at every Games since women’s singles debuted in 1988 (eight straight gold medals).

Women’s Volleyball – USA vs. Turkey (8:45am ET, TV schedule and streaming link here)

Rowing – Women’s Eight Final (9:05pm ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: The U.S. women will be aiming for a fourth straight Olympic gold medal in the event. No country has ever won more than three consecutive Olympic titles in the women’s eight, which debuted in 1976.

FRIDAY, JULY 30, 2021

Trampoline – Women’s Final (1:50am ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Basketball – USA vs. Japan (12:40am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Women’s Water Polo – USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee (2:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Rugby – Women’s Quarterfinal Round (3:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal Games (live stream schedule here)

Quarterfinal #1 (teams TBD): 4am ET

Quarterfinal #2 (teams TBD): 5am ET

Quarterfinal #3 (teams TBD): 6am ET

Quarterfinal #4 (teams TBD): 7am ET

Women’s Volleyball – USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee (10:05pm ET, live stream info here)

Rugby – Women’s Semifinal Round (8pm ET, tune-in info here)

SATURDAY, JULY 31, 2021

Rugby – Women’s Medal Matches (3:30am ET, TV and live stream info here)

Tennis – Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match (5am ET, tune-in info here)

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Medal Matches (5:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Track and Field – Women’s 100m (8:50am ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

Potential History: Only one athlete has ever won three Olympic gold medals in the 100m sprint: Usain Bolt. In Tokyo, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could become the first woman – and second athlete – to achieve the feat. After claiming back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, she claimed bronze in the event in 2016. She returned to the top of the podium at the 2019 World Championships, exactly two years after giving birth to her son Zyon.

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Final (10:20pm ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: Three-time world champ Hannah Roberts, 19, could become the youngest woman to ever win gold in the sport of cycling.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (2am ET, broadcast schedule and live stream link here)

Potential History: Chinese diver Shi Tingmao has won every world or Olympic title on springboard (individual or synchronized) since 2015. In Tokyo, Shi will look to keep both her personal – and national – winning streaks alive. China has won the last eight gold medals in women’s springboard (a streak that began in 1988).

Gymnastics – Event Finals – Women’s Vault, Women’s Uneven Bars (4:55am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina already holds the record for most Olympic appearances by a gymnast (7), but she will compete at her eighth Games in Tokyo. Don’t count out the 46-year-old: she finished just off the podium in vault at the 2018 World Championships. (Note: Chusovitina will attempt to earn her spot in the vault final during women’s qualification earlier in the Olympics.)

Badminton – Women’s Singles – Gold and Bronze Medal Matches (7:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Volleyball – USA vs. Italy (10:05am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Track and Field – Women’s Triple Jump Final (7:20am, broadcast and streaming info here)

Potential History: The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in women’s triple jump, an event that debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. American record holder Keturah Orji – who finished fourth in Rio – is aiming to end that drought in Tokyo.

MONDAY, AUGUST 2, 2021

Women’s Basketball – USA vs. France (12:40am ET, broadcast and streaming info here)

Women’s Soccer – Semifinal Round

Semifinal #1 (teams TBD): 4am ET (tune-in info here)

Semifinal #2 (teams TBD): 7am ET (tune-in info here)

Gymnastics – Event Finals – Women’s Floor (5am ET, broadcast and streaming info here)

Wrestling – Women’s 76kg Medal Matches (5:15am ET, broadcast and streaming info here)

Storyline to Watch: American Adeline Gray was initially expected to contend for gold at the 2016 Rio Games, but she lost in the quarterfinal round. A few months later, Gray revealed that she had been dealing with a shoulder injury at the time. After having surgery, she returned to the mat and won back-to-back world titles in 2018 and 2019. By winning in 2019. Gray broke the record for most world titles won by an American wrestler of any gender (5).

Gray competes in wrestling’s heaviest women’s weight class (76 kilos/167 pounds), but has been outspoken about wanting to see wrestling weight classes expand so that bigger women are able to compete. “I am not a super heavyweight,” Gray explained ahead U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials in April. “I’m the average woman in the United States and that means half the women in the United States can’t compete in the sport just because of the weight class restriction.” Read more here.

Weightlifting – Women’s +87kg (6:50am ET, tune-in info and live stream link here)

Potential History: Transgender women have been eligible to compete at the Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games, but in Tokyo, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is expected to become the first. Hubbard competes in the women’s +87 kg competition. She finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships, but then dealt with an elbow injury last season.

An Olympic First: The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time that weightlifting – a sport that has been included on every Olympic program over the last century – will feature an equal number of competitors in men’s and women’s events. Five years ago at the 2016 Rio Olympics, there were 156 quota spots for men compared to 104 for women.

Canoe Sprint – K-1 200m Semifinals and Final (Session starts at 8:30pm ET, tune-in info here)

Storyline to Watch: New Zealand sprint canoeist Lisa Carrington is perhaps the most dominant Olympian in any single event. Since 2012, she has gone undefeated in the K-1 200m (a streak that includes two Olympic gold medals and six world titles).

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021

Women’s Water Polo – Quarterfinal Games (TV channel info and live stream links here)

Quarterfinal #1 (teams TBD): 1am ET

Quarterfinal #2 (teams TBD): 2:20am ET

Quarterfinal #3 (teams TBD): 5:20am ET

Quarterfinal #4 (teams TBD): 6:40am ET

Gymnastics – Event Finals – Women’s Balance Beam (4:50am ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

Track and Field – Women’s Hammer Throw Final (7:35am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: The U.S. has never finished better than sixth in women’s hammer, but DeAnna Price appears likely to end that podium drought. In the final at U.S. Olympic Trials, Price broke her own American record twice and also became second woman to ever throw over 80 meters, joining Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk. Wlodarcyzk – the most successful women’s hammer thrower of all time – will be aiming to win her third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The two other members of the U.S. contingent – Brooke Andersen and Gwen Berry – could also be in contention.

Track and Field – Women’s 800m Final (8:25am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: The only American to ever win Olympic gold in the women’s 800m is Madeline Manning (1968), but that 53-year drought that could end at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. team’s top contender is 19-year-old Athing Mu, who qualified for her first Olympic team by breaking the U.S. Trials record.

Track and Field – Women’s 200m Final (8:50am ET, tune-in info here)

Storyline to Watch: The early favorite is American Gabby Thomas, who became the second-fastest woman of all time at the distance (behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner) when she clocked 21.61 seconds at U.S. Olympic Trials. Still, the women’s 200m will feature a very deep field. Other top contenders include Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), Shaunae-Miller Uibo (BAH), and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM).

Women’s Golf – Round 1 (6:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream links here)

Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal Round

Quarterfinal #1 (teams TBD): 8pm ET (tune-in info here)

For quarterfinal games #2-4, see schedule on August 4

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal Round

Quarterfinal #1 (teams TBD): 9pm ET (tune-in info here)

For quarterfinal games #2-4, see schedule on August 4

Track and Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final (10:30pm ET, tune-in info here)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (11:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream links here)

Storyline to Watch: The women’s park event is expected to feature several very young skaters. At age 12, skateboarder Hiraki Kokona is set to become Japan’s youngest ever Olympian. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Sky Brown (Great Britain) and 13-year-old Rayessa Leal (Brazil) – will also achieve this feat for their respective countries.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2021

Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal Round (TV channel info and live stream links here)

Quarterfinal #2: 12am ET

Quarterfinal #3: 4am ET

Quarterfinal #4: 8:30am ET

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal Round (TV schedule and live stream links here)

Quarterfinal #2: 12:40am ET

Quarterfinal #3: 4:20am ET

Quarterfinal #4: 8am ET

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinals (Session begins at 8pm ET, tune-in info here)

Artistic Swimming – Duet – Free Routine Final (6:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: Russia’s Svetlana Romashina will enter Tokyo tied for most Olympic medals in artistic swimming (5) and most gold medals (also 5). Romanashina, who is expected to compete in both the duet and team events in Tokyo, could leave the Olympics as the sole owner of both records.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (2am ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Water Polo – Semifinal Round (tune-in info here)

Semifinal #1 (teams TBD): 2:20am ET

Semifinal #2 (teams TBD): 6:40am ET

Women’s Soccer – Bronze Medal Game (4am ET, tune-in info here)

Karate – Women’s Kata & Women’s Kumite 55kg (Semifinal round begins at 4am ET, tune-in info here)

An Olympic First: The first Olympic medals in karate will be awarded. In women’s kata, the U.S. will be represented by Sakura Kokumai, who grew up in Hawaii before attending college and graduate school in Japan.

Wrestling – Women’s 57kg Medal Matches (Session starts at 5:15am ET, tune-in info here)

Storyline to Watch: At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Helen Maroulis became the first American to win gold in women’s wrestling, defeating three-time defending Olympic gold medalist Saori Yoshida of Japan. After qualifying for her second Olympic team, Maroulis will look to become the first American wrestler – of any gender – to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since John Smith won consecutive titles in 1988 and 1992.

Women’s Soccer – Gold Medal Game (10pm ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Gold Medal Match (10:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6, 2021

Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal Round (tune-in info here)

Semifinal #1: 12am ET

Semifinal #2: 8am ET

Women’s Basketball – Semifinal Round (tune-in info here)

Semifinal #1: 12:40am ET

Semifinal #2: 7am ET

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final (4:30am ET, tune-in info here)

An Olympic First: Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The early gold medal favorite in the women’s event is Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, who owns six world titles (two each in combined, lead, and bouldering).

Women’s Marathon (6am ET, TV schedule and live stream link here)

Storyline to Watch: After the Olympic postponement was announced, U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk and her partner Tim decided to reassess their family planning timeline. Tuliamuk, who gave birth to daughter Zoe in January, plans to race at the Olympics seven months after giving birth.

Women’s Field Hockey – Gold Medal Game (6am ET, tune-in info here)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Laser Run (6:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Modern pentathlon features five disciplines: fencing, riding, swimming, plus running and shooting (combined into a single event called the laser run). Athletes earn points in the first three events to determine their starting position in the laser run; the first athlete to cross the line wins gold.

Track and Field – Women’s 400m Final (8:35am ET, tune-in info here)

Potential History: With nine Olympic medals, Allyson Felix is already the most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history. In Tokyo, Felix could tie or break the record for most medals won by an American track & field athlete, male or female. The current record is held by Carl Lewis (10).

Women’s Golf – Final Round (6:30pm ET, tune-in info here)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021

Women’s Water Polo – Gold Medal Game (3:30 am ET, tune-in info here)

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final (6am ET, tune-in info here)

Storyline to Watch: Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, will be competing in Tokyo aboard Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

Track and Field – Women’s 4x400m Relay (8:30am ET, broadcast schedule and streaming info here)

Potential History: On the track, the U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team will be looking to claim a seventh straight gold medal. With the exception of the 1980 Moscow Games, which the U.S. boycotted, the American quartet has won either gold or silver in this event at every Games since it was added in 1972.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Team Final (10pm ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Basketball – Gold Medal Game (10:30pm ET, TV channel info and live stream link here)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021

Women’s Volleyball – Gold Medal Game (12:30am ET, tune-in info here)

Women’s Handball – Gold Medal Game (2am ET, tune-in info here)

The NBC Olympics research team contributed to this story.

