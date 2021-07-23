Women to Watch: Surfing at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Greer Wilson

The first-ever Olympic surfing competition will take place at the Tokyo Games. Competition will take place roughly 40 miles east of Tokyo at Tsurigasaki beach, known locally as Shida beach. Surfers are slated to compete over a four-day competition window, with the gold medal final currently scheduled for the night of Tuesday, July 27, in the United States (8:30pm ET, full schedule here). Because surfing relies on favorable wave conditions, event dates and times are highly subject to change.

Surfing is one of four sports (along with karate, skateboarding, and sport climbing) making its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games. A total of 40 athletes are in the Olympic field: 20 men and 20 women. While some surfers qualified over a year ago during the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour, the remainder of the field was determined in June at the 2021 ISA World Surfing Games. In surfing, the judges score competitors based on degree of difficulty, along with speed, power, and flow.

Surfing is one of the only sports that awards equal price money to men and women. In 2019, the World Surf League (WSL) began awarding equal prize money to male and female athletes competing at WSL events, including the top-tier Championship Tour. American Caroline Marks became the first woman to pocket $100,000, which she earned for winning the women’s Gold Coast event.

Here’s a look at women who are expected to contend for the first Olympic gold medal in surfing :

Carissa Moore (USA) – Four-time World Champion

Caroline Marks (USA) – Finished as runner-up on the 2019 Championship Tour

Johanne Defay (France) – Currently ranked second on 2021 Women’s Championship Tour

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) – Seven-time world champion

Sally Fitzgibbons (Australia) – 2021 ISA World Surfing Games champion

Daniella Rosas (Peru) – 2019 Pan American Games champion

Sofia Mulanovich (Peru) – 2019 ISA World Surfing Games champion

