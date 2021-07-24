Nino Salukvadze makes history as first woman to compete in nine straight Olympic Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This weekend, Nino Salukvadze surpassed eight-time Olympians Lesley Thompson-Willie (Canada) and Kerstin Palm (Sweden) to become the only woman in Olympic history to compete in nine Olympic Games. In eight Olympic Games the 52-year-old sports shooter has earned three medals

1988 Olympic Games, Gold- 10 meter Air Pistol for the Soviet Union (URS)

1988 Olympic Games, Silver – 25 meter Sporting Pistol event for the Soviet Union (URS)

2008 Olympic Games, Bronze – 10 meter Air Pistol for Georgia (GEO)

#76 Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze, a three-time medalist in shooting, is expected to become the first woman to compete at nine Olympics in any sport. pic.twitter.com/AW3OnhLPUX — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) May 8, 2021

Nino and her son Tsotne Machavariani represented Georgia at the 2016 Rio Olympics, marking the first time a mother and son competed in the same Olympic Games. The mother-son duo won the Minsk 2019 European Games and hoped to one day stand on an Olympic podium together. Machavariani will not compete in Tokyo.

Women’s Shooting Schedule

Saturday, July 24 – Women’s 10m Air Pistol – 5:00 pm local time

– Women’s 10m Air Pistol – 5:00 pm local time Sunday, July 25 – Women’s Skeet Qualifications

The full Olympic shooting can be found here.

Follow Erica L. Ayala on Twitter @Elindsay08

To stay updated on the biggest news in women’s sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond), be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram, Twitter, and bookmark the On Her Turf blog.

During the Olympics, you can also catch up on all of the major storylines in women’s sports by watching “On Her Turf @ The Olympics,” a 30-minute show that will stream for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, the show kicks off on Saturday, July 24, and will stream every day of the Games (Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET).