South Korea makes it nine in a row; extends archery Olympic gold medal streak

The South Korean women’s archery team won its ninth straight Olympic gold medal on day two of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 6-0. First-time Olympians An San, Jang Min-Hee, and Kang Chae-Young kept the gold medal streak alive for South Korea.

An shot a perfect 10 on her sixth and final arrow of the opening set to defeat Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva 55-54 and earn the first two points for South Korea. Jang tallied the highest individual score (56) to claim the second set against Elena Osipova. Kang shut the door in the third set, shooting for a total of 54 to overtake Ksenia Perova and claim the gold medal.

The South Korean women’s archery team is now tied for the longest active gold medal streak in any Olympic event. It matches streaks by the United States in the men’s 4x100m medley in swimming and Kenya’s streak in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Both the U.S. and Kenya will have the opportunity to extend their streaks to 10 at the Tokyo Olympics.

South Korea is undefeated in the women’s team event, which debuted in 1988. An, Jang, and Kang will all compete in the women’s individual event, which begins on Tuesday in Japan (Monday night in the United States). The trio enters the bracket as the top-3 ranked athletes. Should they all win a medal, it will be the third time South Korea sweeps the event.

Follow Erica L. Ayala on Twitter @Elindsay08

To stay updated on the biggest news in women’s sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond), be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram, Twitter, and bookmark the On Her Turf blog.

During the Olympics, you can also catch up on all of the major storylines in women’s sports by watching “On Her Turf @ The Olympics,” a 30-minute show that will stream for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, the show kicks off on Saturday, July 24, and will stream every day of the Games (Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET).