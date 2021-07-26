Interview: Emma Weyant trusted the process to win Olympic silver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Greer Wilson

In her Olympic debut, American Emma Weyant earned silver in the women’s 400m individual medley.

“Growing up in this sport, I learned from a young age it will take discipline to get to this level,” Weyant told “On Her Turf at the Olympics” co-hosts Lindsay Czarniak and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

“This is my first international trip, I’m really excited I hope to do this again in the future and try to do this again in the next few years,” she said. The full interview is embedded above.

The 19-year-old finished with a time of 4:32.76, after Japan’s Ohashi Yui secured gold in 4:32.08. American Hali Flickinger claimed bronze to join Weyant on the podium. It marked the first time the U.S. claimed multiple medals in the women’s 400m individual medley since the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, when Claudia Kolb took home gold and Lynn Vidali earned silver.

