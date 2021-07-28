Not every Olympic sport is open to women (or men)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Across the summer and winter Olympics, there are still three sports that do not feature both men’s and women’s events.

Nordic combined – a winter sport that combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing – is contested only by men at the Olympics, while two summer sports – artistic swimming and rhythmic gymnastics – feature only women’s events.

Female Nordic combined athlete Tara Geraghty-Moats and male artistic swimmer Bill May hope that isn’t always the case. On Tuesday, Geraghty-Moats and May joined “On Her Turf at the Olympics” co-hosts Lindsay Czarniak and MJ Acosta-Ruiz to discuss the future of their respective sports. (Video of their conversation is embedded above.)

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: In the only Olympic sport not open to women, Tara Geraghty-Moats perseveres

To stay updated on the biggest news in women’s sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond), be sure to follow On Her Turf on Instagram, Twitter, and bookmark the On Her Turf blog.

During the Olympics, you can also catch up on all of the major storylines in women’s sports by watching “On Her Turf @ The Olympics,” a 30-minute show that streams for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones, the show streams Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sundays at 6pm ET.