Not every Olympic sport is open to women (or men)

By Alex AzziJul 28, 2021, 2:27 AM EDT
Across the summer and winter Olympics, there are still three sports that do not feature both men’s and women’s events.

Nordic combined – a winter sport that combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing – is contested only by men at the Olympics, while two summer sports – artistic swimming and rhythmic gymnastics – feature only women’s events.

Female Nordic combined athlete Tara Geraghty-Moats and male artistic swimmer Bill May hope that isn’t always the case. On Tuesday, Geraghty-Moats and May joined “On Her Turf at the Olympics” co-hosts Lindsay Czarniak and MJ Acosta-Ruiz to discuss the future of their respective sports. (Video of their conversation is embedded above.)

Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 8
Bill May and Natalia Vega Figueroa (USA) competing in artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming) at the 2019 World Championships (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: In the only Olympic sport not open to women, Tara Geraghty-Moats perseveres

FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Oberstdorf - Women's Nordic Combined Gundersen Normal Hill HS106/5.0 Km
Tara Geraghty-Moats (USA) competing in the world championship debut of women’s Nordic combined in 2021. (Photo by Vianney Thibaut/ NordicFocus/ Getty Images)

